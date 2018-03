March 9 (Reuters) - Stadio Holdings Ltd:

* STADIO HOLDINGS LTD -IN 2017, ‍ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS, UNDERLYING GROUP SUBSIDIARIES GREW STUDENT NUMBERS BY APPROXIMATELY 16% FROM 11,148 IN 2016​

* STADIO HOLDINGS LTD - ‍GROUP DELIVERED R123 MILLION IN REVENUE AND R0.47 MILLION IN EBITDA FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.​

* STADIO HOLDINGS LTD - ‍FY CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 0.6 CENTS PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: