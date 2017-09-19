BRIEF-Staffing 360 says co's unit entered into asset purchase agreement with Firstpro Inc, Firstpro Georgia, LLC, certain individuals

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc:

* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc-co’s unit entered into asset purchase agreement with Firstpro Inc, Firstpro Georgia, LLC, certain individuals - SEC filing

* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc - ‍purchase price in connection with Firstpro transaction was $8 million

* Staffing 360 -on Sept 15, co, unit entered deal with holders of share capital of CBS Butler Holdings Limited, deal with holders of options of CBS Butler​

* Staffing 360- pursuant to share purchase, option purchase deal CBS Butler shareholders, option holders sold shares, options of CBS Butler to co for £13.8 million ​ Source text: (bit.ly/2wtip1e) Further company coverage: