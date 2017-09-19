FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Staffing 360 says co's unit entered into asset purchase agreement with Firstpro Inc, Firstpro Georgia, LLC, certain individuals
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 19, 2017 / 11:07 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Staffing 360 says co's unit entered into asset purchase agreement with Firstpro Inc, Firstpro Georgia, LLC, certain individuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc:

* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc-co’s unit entered into asset purchase agreement with Firstpro Inc, Firstpro Georgia, LLC, certain individuals - SEC filing

* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc - ‍purchase price in connection with Firstpro transaction was $8 million

* Staffing 360 -on Sept 15, co, unit entered deal with holders of share capital of CBS Butler Holdings Limited, deal with holders of options of CBS Butler​

* Staffing 360- pursuant to share purchase, option purchase deal CBS Butler shareholders, option holders sold shares, options of CBS Butler to co for £13.8 million ​ Source text: (bit.ly/2wtip1e) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.