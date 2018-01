Jan 8 (Reuters) - Stage Stores Inc:

* FY17 ‍GUIDANCE IS EXCLUSIVE OF IMPACT OF FEDERAL TAX REFORM AND VALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS​

* STAGE STORES REPORTS 1.1% COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE FOR HOLIDAY PERIOD

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.90 TO $1.15