Sept 26 (Reuters) - STALLERGENES GREER PLC:

* STALLERGENES GREER ADVANCES ITS HOUSE DUST MITE ALLERGY PIPELINE WITH ACCEPTANCE OF REGULATORY SUBMISSION AND NEW MARKET APPROVAL

* ‍HEALTH CANADA ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW NEW DRUG SUBMISSION FOR STG320

‍COMPANY ALSO RECEIVED MARKET APPROVAL TO COMMERCIALIZE STG320 IN NEW ZEALAND UNDER ACTAIR BRAND NAME​