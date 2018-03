March 5 (Reuters) - Stanbic Holdings Plc:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 TOTAL INCOME 19.06 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 18.52 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 5.4 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS. 6.05 BILLION SHILLING A YEAR AGO‍​

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.00 SHILLINGS PER SHARE Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)