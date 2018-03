March 9 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd:

* ‍RICHARD DUNNE WILL BE RETIRING AT GROUP’S NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 24 MAY 2018​

* ‍RICHARD DUNNE WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GESINA MARIA BEATRIX (TRIX) KENNEALY AS CHAIRMAN OF GROUP AUDIT COMMITTEE​