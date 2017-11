BRIEF-Standard Chartered announces management changes in Asia

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC

* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - ‍KAREN FAWCETT, CEO, RETAIL BANKING, RETIRES ON DECEMBER 31 2017​

* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - ‍BEN HUNG, CEO, GREATER CHINA AND NORTH ASIA, TO TAKE OVER RETAIL BANKING​

* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - ‍SAYS TRACEY MCDERMOTT, GROUP HEAD CORPORATE, PUBLIC AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS, TO TAKE OVER BRAND & MARKETING​

* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - ‍LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION PLAN IN ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA REGION ANNOUNCED​

* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - JUDY HSU, CEO, SINGAPORE, WILL TAKE OVER RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ASA REGION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018

* STANDARD CHARTERED - ANNA MARRS WILL TRANSFER HER REGIONAL CEO RESPONSIBILITIES IN TWO STAGES BETWEEN NOW AND FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018 TO HSU Further company coverage: