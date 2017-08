July 27 (Reuters) - STANDARD CHARTERED PLC:

* SAYS APPOINTMENT OF NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM 1 NOVEMBER 2017

* SAYS NGOZI WILL ALSO JOIN BOARD'S BRAND, VALUES AND CONDUCT COMMITTEE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)