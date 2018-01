Jan 26 (Reuters) - National Cinemedia Inc:

* STANDARD GENERAL L.P. REPORTS 16.9 PERCENT STAKE IN NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC AS OF JANUARY 24, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* STANDARD GENERAL L.P.​ SAYS ON JAN 24, IT DISCUSSED WITH NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, POTENTIAL APPOINTMENT OF ANY 2 OF 3 CANDIDATES AS CO'S DIRECTORS Source text: (bit.ly/2FjumXf)