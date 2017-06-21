FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Standard Life and Aberdeen make appointments to investment management committee
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
House price growth weakest in more than four years
House price growth weakest in more than four years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Standard Life and Aberdeen make appointments to investment management committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc

* Have today announced proposed appointments to investment management committee of combined investment management business

* IMC will be comprised of global functional heads with broad leadership responsibility for asset classes and key enabling functions

* Global investment heads will oversee and support a number of different investment processes within their franchises

* At point of merger completion there will be clear leadership for each asset class

* Rod Paris, chief investment officer for combined group, will chair IMC Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.