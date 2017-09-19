FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust close to selling Elstree Tower
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
September 19, 2017 / 6:07 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust close to selling Elstree Tower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Ltd

* It has exchanged contracts to sell Elstree Tower in Borehamwood for 20 million pounds

* The 80,700sqft office was valued at the end of June at 18 million pounds and is the second largest asset in the fund, and had the largest rent roll -- 1,320,000 pounds pa -- which was secured on a lease subject to a tenant only break in 2020

* The sale is due to complete in February 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.