Jan 23 (Reuters) - Standard Lithium Ltd:

* STANDARD LITHIUM ANNOUNCES $20 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

* STANDARD LITHIUM - ‍UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO BUY, ON BOUGHT DEAL, PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS, 9.5 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT $2.10 PER UNIT​

* STANDARD LITHIUM LTD - ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED FOR EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES ON CO‘S PROPERTIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: