Dec 18 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp:

* STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. EXECUTIVE JOINS WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ‍APPOINTED JAMES M. LOREE, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC., TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​