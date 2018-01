BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker Reports Qtrly EPS Of $1.84‍​

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Stanley Black & Decker Inc:

* STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REPORTS FULL YEAR AND 4Q 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $3.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.27 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $8.30 TO $8.50

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.18 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.84

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.80 TO $8.00

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.14 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ “ARE EXPECTING 2018 TO BE ANOTHER STRONG YEAR”​

* ‍ 2018 FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 100 PERCENT​

* ‍ EXPECTS ITS 2018 EMBEDDED CORE RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $50 MILLION​

* ‍ 2018 ADJUSTED EPS ASSUMPTIONS INCLUDE ORGANIC GROWTH OF ABOUT 5 PERCENT​

* RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FOR QUARTER WERE $8.6 MILLION

* SEES ‍2018 COMMODITY INFLATION OF ABOUT $150 MILLION PARTIALLY OFFSET BY PRICE ACTIONS​

* SEES ‍ 2018 TAX RATE TO APPROXIMATE 18 PERCENT REFLECTING RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX LEGISLATION​

* RECORDED A ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $23.6 MILLION RELATED TO RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX LEGISLATION IN QUARTER

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.36 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.84‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: