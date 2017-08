July 14 (Reuters) - Stanley Gibbons Group Plc

* Update on disposal of interiors division

* Funding arrangements of millicent for payment of initial 2.25 million stg payable on completion of sale have been delayed

* Delay as a result of a change in financial backers of Millicent

* Is working with Millicent towards completion of sale prior to 31 July 2017, contractual long-stop date for completion of sale