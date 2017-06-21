FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stantec names Gord Johnston as new president and CEO
June 21, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Stantec names Gord Johnston as new president and CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc:

* Stantec announces the appointment of new president and CEO, Gord Johnston

* Stantec Inc - ‍firm's current CEO, Bob Gomes, to retire at end of 2017​

* Stantec Inc says president and chief executive officer, Bob Gomes will retire at year's end, effective December 31, 2017

* Stantec Inc says to ensure a smooth transition, Gomes will work with new CEO until retiring on December 31

* Stantec Inc says Bob Gomes will remain as a director on Stantec's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

