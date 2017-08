BRIEF-Staples Inc sees ‍north American delivery business​ sales between $2,495 mln - $2,585 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Staples Inc:

* Staples Inc sees ‍north American delivery business​ sales, as reported under U.S. GAAP, for quarter ended July 29, 2017 to be between $2,495 million - $2,585 million

* Staples Inc sees ‍ nad sales, as adjusted for thirteen weeks ended July 29, 2017, to be between $2,400 million and $2,500 million​

* Staples Inc sees ‍nad segment operating income, as reported under U.S. GAAP, for thirteen weeks ended July 29, 2017 to be between $135 million and $143 million​

* Staples - ‍now expects to increase aggregate principal amount of previously disclosed senior secured term loan facility from $2,400 million to $2,700 million​

* Staples - ‍ now expects to decrease to aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes to be offered in offering by arch merger sub to $1,300 million