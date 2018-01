BRIEF-Stapleton Capital Says Board Approved Change Of Name

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Stapleton Capital Plc:

* DIRECTORS HAVE IDENTIFIED A NUMBER OF BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN RECENT MONTHS​

* DECIDED TO CHANGE SCOPE OF STAPLETON‘S INVESTMENT CRITERIA TO CONSIDER ACQUISITIONS WITHIN BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY​

* ‍BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A CHANGE OF NAME OF COMPANY TO BLOCKCHAIN WORLDWIDE PLC, WHICH TOOK PLACE ON 19 JANUARY 2018​

* ‍COMPANY WILL TRADE UNDER NEW TICKER CODE BLOC WITH EFFECT FROM TODAY​