Feb 12 (Reuters) - Star Bulk Carriers Corp:

* STAR BULK ANNOUNCES $35.6 MILLION DEBT REPAYMENT, COMMITMENT FOR REFINANCING AND DATE FOR THE RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

* STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP - FOLLOWING $35.6 MILLION PAYMENT, HAD $107.1 MILLION DEFERRED AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017