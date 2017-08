July 20 (Reuters) - Star Bulk Carriers Corp

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $1.0 billion - SEC Filing

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp says in addition, selling shareholders are offering up to 39.1 million common shares

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp says will not receive any proceeds from sales of securities by the selling shareholders