Feb 27 (Reuters) - Star Bulk Carriers Corp:

* . REPORTS $23.9 MILLION PROFIT THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37‍​

* QTRLY VOYAGE REVENUES $107.7 MILLION VERSUS $63.2 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34‍​