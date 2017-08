BRIEF-Star Fitness changes business strategy, announces financial forecasts

July 20 (Reuters) - STAR FITNESS SA:

* TO SPIN OFF FACTORY IN KUTNO TO SEPARATE COMPANY AND TO LET FACTORY FOR ESTIMATED 70,000 ZLOTYS NET PER MONTH

* SEES NOW EBITDA TO RISE FROM 0.6 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q3 2017 TO 0.9 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q1 2018

* SEES NOW REVENUE TO RISE FROM 0.8 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q3 2017 TO 1 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q1 2018

* SEES NOW NET PROFIT TO RISE FROM 0.4 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q3 2017 TO 0.7 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q1 2018

* TO FOCUS AMONG OTHER THINGS ON BUSINESS CONSULTING AND DESIGN