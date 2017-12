Dec 6 (Reuters) - Star Group Lp:

* STAR GROUP, L.P. REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 12 PERCENT TO $181.6 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS AVAILABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS PER UNIT $0.32