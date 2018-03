Feb 28 (Reuters) - Star Properties Group (Cayman Islands) Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 WAS HK5.6 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* FY ‍PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR YEAR HK$95.8 MILLION VERSUS HK$21.7 MILLION

* FY ‍REVENUE HK$732.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$40.7 MILLION