July 7, 2017 / 4:49 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Star Yield Managers Trust says fund's administrator decided to terminate fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Star Yield Managers Trust :

* Star Yield Managers Trust- BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc, administrator of fund, has decided to terminate fund on September 19, 2017

* Star Yield Managers Trust - Net asset value of fund has been reduced as a result of redemptions of fund's units

* Star Yield Managers Trust - On termination, following conversion of assets of fund to cash, net assets to be distributed to unitholders on pro rata basis

* Star Yield Managers Trust- BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc believes that it is no longer commercially feasible to continue fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

