Nov 30 (Reuters) - STARAFRICACORPORATION LTD:

* HY ENDED SEPT 2017 LOSS BEFORE TAXATION OF $1.3 MILLION ‍​VERSUS $3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HY REVENUE OF $23.2 MILLION ‍​VERSUS $14.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS BOARD HAS DEEMED IT FIT NOT TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017‍​ Source: bit.ly/2ippdqN Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)