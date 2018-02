Feb 15 (Reuters) - Starboard Value:

* SAYS DELIVERED LETTER TO MONOTYPE IMAGING, DEMANDING PRODUCTION OF CERTAIN BOOKS AND RECORDS - SEC FILING

* SEEKING BOOKS & RECORDS TO DETERMINE WHETHER MONOTYPE ENGAGED IN PROPER DUE DILIGENCE LEADING UP TO OLAPIC DEAL

* SEEKING MONOTYPE'S BOOKS & RECORDS TO DETERMINE IF THERE WERE FAILURES IN BOARD OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OLPAIC DEAL & OLAPIC INC INTEGRATION Source text - (bit.ly/2EwoPko)