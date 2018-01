Jan 24 (Reuters) - Starbreeze Ab:

* STARBREEZE -MANDATED CARNEGIE INVESTMENT BANK TO EVALUATE CONDITIONS FOR DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF ABOUT 20.7 MILLION NEW CLASS B SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* STARBREEZE - BOARD INTENDS TO OFFER EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN A RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 150 MILLION DURING FIRST HALF OF 2018