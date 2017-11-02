BRIEF-Starbucks reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp

* Starbucks reports q4 and full year fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 revenue $5.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.8 billion

* Starbucks Corp - ‍q4 global and U.S. Comps up 2%, up 3% adjusted for hurricane impact; China up 8%; global traffic up 1%​

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.54

* Starbucks Corp - ‍board approves 20% increase in quarterly dividend, to $0.30 per share​

* Starbucks Corp - ‍​announced a new commitment of returning $15 billion to shareholders over the next 3 years through dividends and share repurchases

* Starbucks Corp - sees annual consolidated net revenue growth in the high single digits over the long term‍​

* Starbucks Corp - sees annual earnings per share growth of 12% or greater over the long term‍​

* Starbucks Corp - sees annual global comparable store sales growth of 3 percent to 5 percent over the long term

* Starbucks Corp - sees annual roic of 25% or greater over the long term‍​

* Starbucks Corp - ‍impact from Irma, harvey affected consolidated, U.S. Comp growth by 1% as over 1,000 stores were temporarily closed for storm related reasons​

