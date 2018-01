Jan 26 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp:

* STARBUCKS CORP - EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN HOWARD SCHULTZ‘S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $17.98 MILLION VERSUS $21.8 MILLION IN 2016 ‍​

* STARBUCKS CORP SAYS PRESIDENT AND CEO KEVIN JOHNSON‍'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $11.5 MILLION VERSUS $11.1 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING