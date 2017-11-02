FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-StarHub says qtrly net profit S$‍76.2​ mln vs S$86 mln
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 2, 2017 / 9:14 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-StarHub says qtrly net profit S$‍76.2​ mln vs S$86 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Starhub Ltd

* Qtrly net profit S$76.2​ million versus S$86.0 million a year ago

* Q3 total revenue S$‍580.4​ million versus S$585.3 million

* ‍Maintain guidance on 2017 service revenue to be at about 2016’s level and EBITDA margin to be between 26 pct to 28 pct of service revenue​

* ‍In 2017, capex payment, excluding spectrum payment of S$69.3 million, is expected to decrease to 10 pct of total revenue​

* Intend to maintain a quarterly cash dividend of 4 cents per ordinary share for FY2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

