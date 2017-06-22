FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund sells apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 22, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund sells apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Starlight US Multi Family No 5 Core Fund -

* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund sells apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina

* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund - unit sold belle haven unencumbered for purchase price of approximately us$28.25 million

* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund - proceeds from sale will be used to repay outstanding mortgage balance of approximately us$17.8 million

* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund -remainder of proceeds to be utilized on tax-deferred basis for acquisition of property with more apartment units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.