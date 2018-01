Jan 18 (Reuters) - Starrise Media Holdings Ltd:

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM SUBSCRIPTION ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT HK$140 MILLION

* To ALLOT AND ISSUE 209 MILLION NEW SHARES AT HK$0.74 PER SHARE WITH TOTAL AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF HK$154.7 MILLION