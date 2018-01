BRIEF-Stars Group Appoints Observer To Board Of Directors

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Stars Group Inc:

* THE STARS GROUP APPOINTS OBSERVER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH MR. TANG HAO

* STARS GROUP - ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH TANG HAO, HIS AFFILIATED ENTITY DISCOVERY KEY INVESTMENTS, WHICH CURRENTLY HOLD 26.5 MILLION SHARES OF CO

* STARS GROUP INC - ‍MELVIN YANMIN ZHANG APPOINTED AS OBSERVER MEMBER OF BOARD OF STARS GROUP AS A NOMINEE OF TANG, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* STARS GROUP - ‍ZHANG WILL SERVE AS OBSERVER UNTIL APPROVALS FROM SOME OF CO‘S GAMING REGULATORY AUTHORITIES, AT WHICH POINT HE WILL JOIN BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: