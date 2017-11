Nov 10(Reuters) - Startia Inc

* Says it plans to restructure the company into a holding company, effective April 1, 2018

* Says it will transfer IT infrastructure related business and cloud storage service business, IT solution service business to two successor preparatory companies respectively, effective April 1, 2018

* Says it will change company name to Startia Holdings,Inc, effective April 1, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6psQYD

