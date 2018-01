BRIEF-Starwood Property Says Issued $500 Mln Aggregate Principal Amount Of 3.625% Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2021

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Starwood Property Trust Inc:

* STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST SAYS ISSUED $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.625% UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 - SEC FILING

* STARWOOD - TO USE PART OF NET PROCEEDS TO PAY CASH AMOUNTS DUE ON OUTSTANDING 4.55% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018 AT MATURITY/UPON CONVERSION

* STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC - TO USE REMAINING NET PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER EXISTING REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS Source text: (bit.ly/2rSMHsx) Further company coverage: