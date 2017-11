Nov 27 (Reuters) - Starwood Property Trust Inc:

* STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES

* STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST - ‍OFFERING $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES DUE MARCH 2025 IN A PRIVATE OFFERING​

* STARWOOD PROPERTY - TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER EXISTING REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS​