Nov 28 (Reuters) - State Auto Financial Corp:

* STATE AUTO EXTENDS CONTRACT OF PRESIDENT AND CEO MIKE LAROCCO

* STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP - ‍EXTENSION OF PRESIDENT AND CEO MIKE LAROCCO‘S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH DEC. 31, 2021​

* STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP - ‍LAROCCO'S PREVIOUS AGREEMENT WAS SET TO EXPIRE ON DEC. 31, 2018​