BRIEF-State Auto Financial reports Q2 earnings of $0.21/shr

Aug 8 (Reuters) - State Auto Financial Corp
* State Auto Financial reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 operating loss per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* State Auto Financial Corp - Qtrly total revenue $355.7 million versus $348.5 million
* State Auto Financial Corp - STFC's GAAP combined ratio for Q2 2017 was 106.2 compared to 114.7 for same 2016 period
* State Auto Financial Corp - Qtrly net premiums written $341.3 million versus $345.6 million