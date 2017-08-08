FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-State Auto Financial reports Q2 earnings of $0.21/shr
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-State Auto Financial reports Q2 earnings of $0.21/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - State Auto Financial Corp

* State Auto Financial reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 operating loss per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* State Auto Financial Corp - Qtrly ‍total revenue $355.7 million versus $348.5 million​

* State Auto Financial Corp - ‍STFC’s GAAP combined ratio for Q2 2017 was 106.2 compared to 114.7 for same 2016 period​

* State Auto Financial Corp - Qtrly ‍net premiums written $341.3 million versus $345.6​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.