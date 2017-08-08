BRIEF-State Auto Financial reports Q2 earnings of $0.21/shr

Aug 8 (Reuters) - State Auto Financial Corp

* State Auto Financial reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 operating loss per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* State Auto Financial Corp - Qtrly ‍total revenue $355.7 million versus $348.5 million​

* State Auto Financial Corp - ‍STFC’s GAAP combined ratio for Q2 2017 was 106.2 compared to 114.7 for same 2016 period​

* State Auto Financial Corp - Qtrly ‍net premiums written $341.3 million versus $345.6​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: