BRIEF-State Bank of India chairman says RBI decision to cut repo rate will perk up market sentiments

Aug 2 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Chairman says " RBI decision to cut repo rate was a welcome move and will perk up market sentiments"

* Chairman says hopeful that repo rate cut measure should enable a gradual recovery in credit cycle with a revival of demand Source text - ("The RBI decision to cut repo rate was a welcome move and will perk up market sentiments. The policy commentary was nuanced and balanced indicating upside risks to inflation have waned, whereas growth impulses in industry and services are weakening. We are hopeful that this measure should enable a gradual recovery in credit cycle with a revival of demand.")