BRIEF-State Bank of India, FTSE Russell announce launch of FTSE SBI bond index series at London Stock Exchange

Sept 22 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Says co, FTSE Russell announce launch of FTSE SBI bond index series at London Stock Exchange Source text - [SBI Launches FTSE SBI Bond Index Series in London Mumbai, September 22, 2017: State Bank of India, India’s largest bank and FTSE Russell, the global index and data provider are proud to announce the launch of FTSE SBI Bond Index Series at London Stock Exchange today. The Index Series provides Global Investor community and other market participants the tools they need to analyse India’s bond market.]

