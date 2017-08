July 31 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India:

* Says bank introducing 2 tier saving bank interest rate w.e.f July 31‍​

* Says revision in saving bank rate would enable bank to maintain MCLR at existing rates

* Balances above INR 10 million to continue to earn interest at 4 pct p.a., interest at 3.5 pct p.a. to be offered on balances of INR 10 million and below Source text: (bit.ly/2tPQ4gp) Further company coverage: