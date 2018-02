BRIEF-State Bank Of India Posts Dec Qtr Standalone Net Loss

Feb 9 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India:

* DEC QUARTER STANDALONE NET LOSS 24.16 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER STANDALONE INTEREST EARNED 548.03 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER STANDALONE PROVISIONS & CONTINGENCIES 188.76 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER STANDALONE PROVISIONS FOR NPAS 177.60 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER STANDALONE GROSS NPA 10.35 PERCENT VERSUS 9.83 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER STANDALONE NET NPA 5.61 PERCENT VERSUS 5.43 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER STANDALONE PROFIT WAS 20.67 BILLION RUPEES