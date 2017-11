Nov 29 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India:

* RAISES INTEREST RATES BY 100 BPS ON BULK DEPOSITS BETWEEN 10 MILLION RUPEES AND 100 MILLION RUPEES, EFFECTIVE NOV.30

* ALSO RAISES INTEREST RATES BY 100 BPS ON BULK DEPOSITS ABOVE 100 MILLION RUPEES, EFFECTIVE NOV.30 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2kbb1T3 Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)