2 months ago
BRIEF-State Bank of India says concluded QIP of 150 bln rupees
June 9, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-State Bank of India says concluded QIP of 150 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - State Bank of India

* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017

* Says QIP book was oversubscribed and demand exceeded INR 270 billion

* Says issue was priced at top end at INR 287.25/ share

* Says QIP book saw strong demand from long only FIIs of over INR 80 billion

* Says QIP will result in issue of approximately 522.1 million new shares

* Says post the issue GOI shareholding in the merged entity will be at 57.07 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

