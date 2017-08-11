FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-State Bank of India sees credit growth of 6 pct - 8 pct for FY18
August 11, 2017 / 8:25 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-State Bank of India sees credit growth of 6 pct - 8 pct for FY18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - State Bank of India

* Says agri, sme and retail advances growth expected to stabilise from q2fy18, led by retail segment

* State bank of India - recoveries to pick up in remaining quarters as slippages in retail segment are pulled back

* Expect credit growth of 6.0% - 8.0% for fy18

* Credit cost to trend lower from 2.90% in fy17 and 2.48% in q1fy18; and likely to end below 2.25% for fy18

* State bank of India - corporate slippages to remain largely confined to the watch-list

* State bank of India - slippage ratio to decline from 5.78% in fy17 and 5.38% in q1fy18 to below 3.3% for fy18e Source text: (bit.ly/2uwfDTL) Further company coverage:

