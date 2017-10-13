FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 13, 2017 / 5:53 AM / in 8 days

BRIEF-State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Says Shriram Automall India ties up with SBI for SME segment

* Shriram Automall India to provide solutions to dispose pre-owned vehicles, construction equipment, three wheelers, two wheelers‍​ Source text - [SHRIRAM AUTOMALL INKS TIE-UP WITH STATE BANK OF INDIA FOR ITS SME SEGMENT Key Highlights .Shriram Automall ties up with State Bank of India, SME vertical with a Pan India Agreement .Complete solutions for the disposal of pre-owned commercial vehicles, construction equipment, three wheelers and two wheelers.]

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.