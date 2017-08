July 26 (Reuters) - Markel Corp:

* State National Cos-to pay termination fee of about $13.8 million to markel if Markel, co terminates merger deal due to stockholder approval not being obtained

* State National - State National to pay a termination fee of about $27.6 million if Markel terminates due to recommendation change made by board