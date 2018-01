Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* STATE OF ISRAEL FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO ISSUE OF $1 BILLION OF 3.250% BONDS DUE 2028 AND $1 BILLION OF 4.125% BONDS DUE 2048 - SEC FILING

* STATE OF ISRAEL - ISSUE PRICE IS 99.291% FOR THE 2028 BONDS AND 99.098% FOR THE 2048 BONDS Source text (bit.ly/2mm74sT) (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)